Dave Bautista To Star In M. Night Shyamalan Movie

Dave Bautista is set to start in an M. Night Shyamalan movie titled “Knock at the Cabin” according to a report from Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter. The movie is scheduled for a February 2023 release.

The film will be released through Universal. Shyamalan has released Old (2021), Glass (2019), Split (2017) and The Visit (2015) through his deal with the studio. As with most Shyamalan movies before its release, little is currently known about the plot of the movie.

Bautista is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 where he will once again portray Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also set to play Drax in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Bautista has also been attached to a buddy cop film alongside Jason Momoa.

Dave Bautista To Star In M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film ‘Knock At The Cabin’ https://t.co/G3IWHnhU8y — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 6, 2021

In wrestling, Bautista is a 6x world champion. He held the WWE Championship 2x and the World Heavyweight Championship 4x. He is a 4x tag team champion, holding the title with Ric Flair 2x, John Cena 1x, and Rey Mysterio once as well. Bautista is a 2x Royal Rumble winner having won the event in 2005 and again in 2014. He twice won the Feud of the Year award as voted on by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bautista vs Triple H was voted the feud of the year in 2005 and his feud with the Undertaker won the award in 2007.