CM Punk ‘Dying’ to Work with Dave Bautista, Teases Potential Rom-Com

Fresh off his WrestleMania 41 main event, CM Punk has revealed he’s eager to reunite with former WWE colleague Dave Bautista – but this time on the silver screen rather than in the ring. Speaking to Deadline’s Rosy Cordero following WrestleMania, Punk shared that he and “The Animal” are actively exploring a collaboration outside the WWE universe.

“Me and Dave Bautista are trying to do a rom-com, maybe not together, but it’s a race. He really wants to do one, and I really want to do one too.”

A romantic comedy would mark a significant departure from the acting roles both men have pursued thus far. Nevertheless, Punk believes that a heartfelt film would allow audiences to see a more authentic side of both himself and Bautista.

“Dave and I are two emotional b**ches. We would absolutely kill that genre, guaranteed, him especially. I’m dying to work with him. What if we were romantically involved? Who’s not going to pay to see that?”

While Bautista has established himself as the more prominent acting star with roles in blockbuster franchises like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Dune,” Punk has been steadily building his acting resume alongside his wrestling career. He received high praise for his performance in “Girl on the Third Floor” and also appeared in “Heels” portraying a journeyman wrestler.

The potential Punk-Bautista collaboration would represent a noteworthy reunion for the former WWE colleagues, both of whom have successfully navigated between wrestling and acting throughout their careers. Bautista has primarily focused on his Hollywood career since retiring from in-ring competition, while Punk surprised fans with his return to WWE in late 2023.

Given both performers’ star power and their established chemistry from their WWE days, a romantic comedy featuring this unexpected duo could potentially appeal to wrestling enthusiasts and mainstream movie audiences alike.