Dustin Rhodes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Pitching Match Against Cody At WrestleMania

At Double or Nothing 2019, Cody and Dustin Rhodes clashed in a classic match. According to comments Dustin made recently on the Way of the Blade podcast, it was a match that both had frequently pitched to have at WrestleMania.

“I had fought so hard every single year to get to work my brother at WrestleMania,” Dustin said. “And point-blank, Vince (McMahon) would always tell me, ‘This match is not good enough to be on WrestleMania’. That pissed me off, that pissed me off bad. And it was hurtful, and it did something to me. It really depleted every ounce of passion that I had. I fought for it every single year, Cody too. We both fought for it every year.”

Dustin also spoke about not being permitted by WWE to work the All In show. He spoke about thinking his wrestling career was over until he was given the chance to face his brother at Double or Nothing.

“So to get offered this with Cody and Tony Khan, to this new fanbase and this upstart company AEW, on this PPV? And I watched All In on PPV at home. It was like ‘Okay, here we go.’”

While the match is widely considered one of if not the best match in both their careers, Dustin said he was not feeling confident going into it.

“I’m very excited about this but not confident at all. I was very lost in my confidence and passion, like I said. And very unsure about my ability to step into the ring with my brother and deliver a very explosive match for him.”

The match received a 5-star rating from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

