Update On Fenix Missing AEW Rampage This Week

Fenix had been scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships along with Penta El Zero M on Rampage this week. It was announced on last night’s Dynamite broadcast that he was injured and unable to travel, however. According to a report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Fenix is not injured but rather just had travel difficulties leading to him missing the show.

“On tonight’s show for Rampage, they were supposed to do FTR against Penta and Fenix for the AEW tag team titles in a 2 out of 3 falls match. They kind of said Fenix was injured, he’s not injured he’s fine,” Meltzer said. “He had travel difficulties, he could not make it to the show, they were taping today for Friday. So, that’s why they did the promo and Pentagon and PAC faced FTR. It was obviously in a non-title match and it ended up being a 1-fall match as well.”

Meltzer continued to say that Pentagon and Fenix vs FTR for the AAA tag team titles on Saturday at TripleMania TripleMania Regia II is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.

PAC was Fenix’s replacement in the match against FTR. The titles were no longer on the line. The match was also switched from a best 2-of-3 falls match to just one fall. That match will air Friday night on AEW Rampage.