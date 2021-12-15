Fox & USA Execs Want WWE to Sign MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been saying there will be a bidding war for his services when his AEW contract expires in 2024. He’s not bluffing.

USA Network and Fox executives want WWE to sign him, according to comments made by Andrew Zarian on the “We’re Live, Pal” podcast.

MJF’s talk about a 2024 bidding war “got people buzzing,” said Zarian. ”It almost worked the corporate side of stuff on USA and even Fox. It perked their ears like ‘hey, this guy is really good. Is his contract ending in 2024? Is that true?”

“There have been conversations and I know WWE is very interested in him. They are always looking for that next star, that next heel.”

WWE and its television partners realize they need to invest in young talent. MJF is with AEW for the foreseeable future, but WWE could make a play for him in a few years.

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio shortly after MJF made the comment about a bidding war in 2024. The AEW President is fine with the idea that he could be bidding for MJF’s services come that time.

“I have no problem with it,” Khan said. “I signed him to a five year contract two years ago, he has three years left. I’m totally fine. There may be a bidding war in 2024, I’m fine with that.”

If you use any of the above quotes please H/T to SEScoops for the transcriptions.