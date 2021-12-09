Hook Makes In-Ring Debut During AEW Rampage Tapings

Taz’s son Hook made his in-ring debut last night in Long Island’s UBS Arena during the AEW Rampage tapings which took place after Dynamite. As Taz announced on commentary during last night’s show, Hook took on Fuego Del Sol.

Footage of Hook making his in-ring debut at the tapings is available in the below Tweets:

WHY NO ONE TELL ME HOOK'S THEME IS BY ACTION BRONSON? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/X0xk5rS0e5 — Stan on the Moon (@Zamazenta) December 9, 2021

More of that sweet Action Bronson theme for Hook #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/vHj2tby9pf — Stan on the Moon (@Zamazenta) December 9, 2021

In addition to Hook’s in-ring debut, 3 other matches have been scheduled for Rampage this week. These will all air Friday night at 10 PM est. Continuing the feud between the Best Friends and the Super Kliq, Adam Cole will face Wheeler Yuta. After being attacked backstage this week, Ruby Soho will be joined by Tay Conti and Anna Jay to go up against Nyla Rose, the Bunny, and Penelope Ford. Also, the tag team titles will be on the line when the Fenix & Penta El Zero M defend against Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.

AEW Rampage 12/10 Lineup