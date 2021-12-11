Tony Khan Confirms Hook Is All Elite After Rampage Debut

Hook is All Elite.

After more than a year of patience, fans finally got to see the highly anticipated debut of the newest member of Team Taz during this week’s Rampage. The match took place in his hometown of Long Island, NY. The crowd was behind the young star.

Hook took on Fuego Del Sol in a singles match and held his own. The 22-year-old showed some impressive athleticism before picking up a victory with Katahajime.

After his impressive debut on Rampage, AEW president Tony Khan took on his Twitter and confirmed that the Team Taz member has officially signed with the company:

It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage! pic.twitter.com/63iQo2JSRK — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 11, 2021

Hook In AEW

Hook is the son of wrestling veteran and AEW star Taz. His AEW debut was first teased over a year ago during a promo battle between Taz and Cody Rhodes.

Taz had called out the AEW management during his promo and in response, Rhodes revealed that Taz’s own son was training at the Nightmare Factory.

Hook has been seen on TV numerous times over the past year. His debut had been teased multiple times and the young star got physical on AEW TV as well.

Fans had been anticipating this debut for a long time. The long wait not only helped build the hype for him but it also allowed fans to have some fun. People took every opportunity to joke about his debut, making him a viral sensation online.

When the moment finally came, Hook not only backed himself on the physical aspect but his theme song also got people talking. You can check out his theme song by rapper Action Bronson below: