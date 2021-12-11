Hook Officially Changes the Name of The Tazmission

AEW star Hook made his debut on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, beating Fuego Del Sol in impressive fashion.

Fans were extremely excited to see how the son of ECW legend Taz would fare in the ring, with the young performer already having amassed a huge following of “hookers.”

Taz reacted on social media to the outpouring of support for Hook since his in-ring debut for All Elite, and the former ECW Champion also confirmed that the Tazmission finisher has now officially been changed.

“Folks, I really need to say THANK YOU to all of you for the tons of tweets toward me about the kind words about @730hook – it’s just too many to reply to lol!!” Taz tweeted.

“And yes, it was SO special for me to call his first worldwide TV match. Tazmission is now – ‘REDRUM'” the AEW commentator and head of Team Taz confirmed.

For those eagle-eyed fans out there, yes, REDRUM is MURDER spelt backwards. Also, did you know that Rellik is Killer spelt backwards?

Hook Changes the Tazmission Name

It’ll be interesting to see how Hook is used going forward, with the company reportedly ecstatic with his first-ever match in front of a crowd.

Fightful Select recently noted that Hook has been working on his in-ring game for some time: “We’re told it didn’t appear originally if Hook would get into wrestling, despite knowing plenty about it and respecting the business.

“Based on those we spoke with, it became evident during his first training session, he was going to get it. Hook has been training ‘non-stop’ with Create-A-Pro Wrestling, as well as QT Marshall, and had a lot of early help from MJF.”