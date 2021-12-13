Quote: Hook Can Become A ‘Legit Bonafide Star’ For AEW

Hook has garnered a ton of buzz despite having just one match and one seasoned veteran believes that hype is here to stay.

AEW fans have been fascinated with Hook, the son of Taz, ever since he appeared on television. He had his first match on the Dec. 10 episode of Rampage, defeating Fuego Del Sol. Most are in agreement that Hook looked impressive in his debut.

Some are left wondering if the hoopla over Hook is a fad. Others are convinced that the young prospect is here to stay.

Mark Henry Thinks Hook Has Staying Power

Count Mark Henry as a believer in Hook. Here’s what he told Ryan McKinnell on an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“There’s some people guys, I hate to be a pessimist because normally you know I’m an optimist. You know I like the positive side but everybody’s not gonna make it.

“Everybody that you see that comes on, they’re not gonna stick. It’s just the nature of the business.

“From that first opening impression, I think Hook’s gonna stick, man. I think that he’s a guy that can evolve and that’s the thing in pro wrestling if you don’t evolve if you don’t change with the times you’re not gonna be around very long.

“I can see him in the next three years, as AEW grows, being one of AEW’s future stars. Like, I mean a legit bonafide star.”

Hook garnered a ton of praise following his in-ring debut. He received support from the likes of MJF, Thunder Rosa, Dustin Rhodes, and AEW boss Tony Khan.

Hook is currently a member of Team Taz. His fellow stablemates are Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, and of course Taz.

Do you think Hook will be a long-term star or a flash in the pan?

