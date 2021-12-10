Hulk Hogan Spotted With A Walking Stick (Photo)

A new photo of Hulk Hogan has surfaced online in which the Hulkster is seen holding what appears to be a walking stick to support his weight.

In the photo as seen below, the wrestling veteran is posing with a fan in a CVS pharmacy store, and in his left hand, he is holding a cane:

Hulk Hogan posing with a fan recently in CVS. pic.twitter.com/LvZjQT5eA8 — 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestling_) December 9, 2021

This new photo of Hulk Hogan contradicts some recent comments from Ric Flair. Flair on his podcast had said that the Hulkster was having some ‘really bad’ health issues.

Brooke Hogan, on the other hand, had said in October that her father was feeling great and working out in the gym at least a couple of hours every day.

Eric Bischoff had provided a similar update on the former world champion saying that he is eating as healthy as he can.

Bischoff had also stated that Hogan is doing physical therapy four or five days a week in hopes of getting some of the mobility back after going through 17 back surgeries and a couple of hip replacements in his career.

Hulk Hogan was last seen on WWE TV during the WrestleMania 37 weekend where he and the other founding members of the nWo were inducted into Hall Of Fame.