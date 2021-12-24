Impact Announces Best Of 2021 Awards Part 1

Impact Wrestling is finishing off 2021 by airing two “Best of 2021” episodes. Last night’s broadcast included some of the best matches of the year as well as the announcement of multiple award winners. More year-end award winners will be announced on next week’s episode.
The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) were named the promotion’s tag-team of the year.
The best Knockouts Match of the Year award went to Deonna Purrazzo vs Mickie James from Bound For Glory.
Last year, Deonna Purrazzo won both the Knockout of the Year and Wrestler of the Year awards. She’s won the Knockouts of the Year award 2 years straight now. The Wrestler of the Year award will be announced next week.
In addition to the awards given out last night, a new match for the Hard to Kill PPV was also revealed. Trey Miguel will defend his X-Division Championship against Steve Maclin on the show.
Hard To Kill 2022 Lineup
Impact Hard to Kill 2022 will take place January 8th, 2022 from the Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. The matches below have been officially confirmed for the show:
- Impact World Championship
Moose (c) vs Matt Cardona vs W. Morrissey
- Knockouts Championship
Texas Death Match
Mickie James (c) vs Deonna Purrazzo
- Ultimate X Match For The #1 Contendership to the Knockouts Championship
Lady Frost vs Rachael Ellering vs Tasha Steelz vs Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green vs Rosemary
- Josh Alexander vs JONAH
- X-Division Championship
Trey Miguel (c) vs Steve Maclin
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships
The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood) (with Kaleb with a K)
- ROH Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
- 10-Man Hardcore War
Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering)