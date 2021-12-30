Jake Roberts Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The wrestling veteran revealed the news on Twitter. He wrote “I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!”

The former WWE star followed this up with another tweet. He mentioned how he hasn’t made an AEW appearance in nearly 3 months. Jake Roberts claimed that Tony Khan has gone above and beyond to keep everyone safe:

“Yes after not going to do my AEW work for nearly 3 months. Tony Kahn knows I’m high risk and has gone above and beyond all expectations trying to keep everyone safe. Pretty sure I got it from family or when I was out shopping.”

Jake Roberts revealed in July earlier this year that he has signed a new 2-year contract with AEW. Though he had been off TV in recent months after undergoing a foot surgery where he had pins inserted in his toes.

A positive test for the wrestling legend is concerning news, especially because of his battle with COPD which makes it hard for Roberts to breathe. COVID-19 is known to attack the lungs of its patients.

SEScoops wishes a speedy recovery to Jake Roberts.