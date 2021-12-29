Jim Ross Announces He’s Cancer-Free

Jim Ross has stomped a mudhole in skin cancer and walked it dry.

Back in October, Ross revealed that he was going to the hospital for what he expected to be skin cancer around his ankle. Ross’ fears were correct and he was diagnosed but a solid game plan with his doctor has led to a quick and full recovery.

Jim Ross Defeats Skin Cancer … Again

Jim Ross has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that after spending some time away from the AEW booth to catch up on all his treatments, he is now cancer-free.

I’m CANCER FREE!



We did it!



See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!



??? pic.twitter.com/4X9tmFtWTQ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 29, 2021

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross admitted that he had some nights where he pondered the possibility of not being cancer-free after his final treatment. With that said, he maintained a positive attitude and was determined to beat the cancer.

The legendary commentator trusted the process as he never missed any of his scheduled treatments.

Ross has been in this situation before. He was diagnosed with skin cancer back in 2016. He had a procedure done and then two years later, he had surgery to fully remove the cancer from his shoulder.

JR will be back doing commentary on the Dec. 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.