Jim Ross: Battling Skin Cancer Has Made Me A Better Man

Jim Ross has been taking the fight to skin cancer and he feels he’s better for it.

The legendary play-by-play commentator announced his diagnosis back in October. He ended up taking time off from his AEW commentary duties in order to keep up with his treatments. JR will be making his return on the Dec. 29 episode of Dynamite.

Jim Ross’ Fight With Skin Cancer

Hours before stepping back in the AEW booth, Jim Ross will find out whether or not he’s cancer-free. During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said he and his doctor created a plan that they believe can work.

“I just got my eye on December 29 and getting back on Dynamite. It’s my goal, it’s always been my goal.

“I designed this plan with the doctor’s advice and their counsel that we can pull this off. So, as we had it, the 29th, that morning’s my last treatment and that’s when I’ll have my consultation with the cancer specialist and hope they send me on my merry way.”

JR went on to express his belief that fighting through skin cancer has made him a better man.

“I’m just working through it. It’s really made me a better man I think cause this is a challenge. This whole thing’s really been a challenge physically and mentally.

“You sit there at night sometimes and wonder, ‘Well, what if on [the 29th] I don’t get declared cancer-free and I still gotta battle this son of a b*tch?’ So, what do we do then? We battle. Just keep fighting until it’s all gone and that’s how I look at it.”

Ross has battled skin cancer in the past. Back in 2016, he underwent a skin procedure. Two years later, he had the cancer completely removed through surgery.

