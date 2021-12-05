Jim Ross Comments On Cancer Treatment: “I Am Going To Be Fine”

Jim Ross is keeping his spirits high and aiming to return to the AEW commentary booth sooner rather than later after completing his cancer treatment.

The wrestling veteran provided another update on his treatment in a new episode of Grilling JR. He confirmed that the doctors have removed cancer from his back:

“They got all the cancer out of my back, I don’t have any more cancer in my back.” said Ross, “Just two places: my shoulder and down lower.”

Speaking of his strange sign-off during the November 24 episode of Dynamite which got people talking about his health, Jim Ross claimed that it was his own idea. He then explained that he is going to be fine:

“That was all me, I didn’t have to ask Tony Khan for permission. He’s supporting everything I do and that’s just how I rolled it out because we hadn’t said anything about it the entire show.

I’m going to be fine. Everybody just has to understand I’m going to be fine because I like to battle and I like to be competitive, I’m a little hard-headed. Consequently, whatever it takes to get past this and solve this cancer issue is what we’re going to do.”

Jim Ross revealed last month that he wouldn’t have to undergo chemotherapy. He has begun a series of radiation treatments and the AEW star hopes to be back on TV before the end of this year.

