Jim Ross Credits Paul Heyman For Roman Reigns’ Success

Jim Ross believes Paul Heyman can be thanked for Roman Reigns‘ successful shift in character.

These days, Reigns calls himself “The Tribal Chief” and demands that everyone acknowledges him. The general consensus is that Reigns’ heel persona is a hit. It’s quite the change from when Reigns was a babyface who many felt was being forced by WWE.

Heyman serves as the “Special Counsel” for Reigns. Reigns, Heyman, and The Usos together are called The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman Praised By JR

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said that Paul Heyman deserves credit for Roman Reigns being the star that he is today.

“Also, Heyman’s got a great eye for talent. He’s proven that time and again. He’s proving it now. He’s making Roman Reigns one of the biggest stars in WWE’s recent history.”

Heyman and JR have long been good friends. For years, fans thought there was legit heat between the two over their days doing commentary together on WWE TV.

JR has said numerous times that there was never any beef. Ross said that he and Heyman simply had good chemistry and Heyman always kept him on his toes.

Few can deny that Heyman has played a key role in bringing the “Tribal Chief” version of Roman Reigns to life.

It has made for an interesting storyline involving Brock Lesnar. Heyman had been Lesnar’s advocate for years and was always a believer in “The Beast.”

