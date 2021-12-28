Jimmy Yang Gone From WWE After Tryout As A Producer

In late-October, Jimmy Yang started working as a producer in WWE on a tryout basis. According to a recent report from PW Insider, Yang decided the role was not for him and opted to leave the company after working several weeks in the role.

Yang’s pro career started in 1999 in WCW. He was cast as one of the Jung Dragons in the promotion’s cruiserweight division. After WWE purchased WCW, Yang was assigned to the Heartland Wrestling Association developmental territory but then released in January of 2002.

He would spend 2002-03 with TNA Wrestling before re-signing with WWE in September of 2003. He was again released in 2005. Yang then had a brief run with Ring of Honor before once again signing with WWE in 2006. He would adopt the gimmick of Jimmy “Wang” Yang and compete in the company’s cruiserweight division. Yang was then released again in April of 2010. Following his last stint in WWE as a wrestler, Yang worked on the independent scene for several years and returned to TNA Wrestling briefly in 2011.

He has several jobs in the Cincinatti area. He runs a wrestling school called Pro Training, LLC. Yang operates a party bus business as well and his own pest control company called “Jimmy’s Pest Control”.