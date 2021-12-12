Mark Henry Is A Big Fan Of Babyface Brock Lesnar

AEW‘s Mark Henry likes what he sees from the babyface version of Brock Lesnar.

It’s no secret that Brock has had an added pep in his step since returning to WWE. Lesnar made a surprise appearance at the end of the Summerslam PPV back in August, confronting Roman Reigns.

Since that time, Brock has shown the lighter side of him. More recently, fans have praised Brock’s segments with Sami Zayn. On the Dec. 10 episode of SmackDown, Lesnar even spoke French to lighten the mood with Sami.

Of course, Brock ultimately destroyed two nurses and Sami Zayn.

Mark Henry Praises Lighter Side Of Brock Lesnar

On an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry admitted that he’s all in on the babyface version of Brock Lesnar.

“Just him looking at the hard camera and smiling, it does something to my soul. I think that this is gonna be the best thing that could’ve ever happened to Brock because Brock has got a good personality, y’all.

“He’s very entertaining. His timing is very good and now we get to see that because he’s not stone-faced. He’s not angry Brock all the time.

“Now, you noticed when Paul Heyman started saying, ‘Reigning, defending,’ Brock’s face turned red. His expression changed.

“Brock can turn it on and turn it off and that’s the specialness of who he is but I just wanted to point that out that this is a Brock that we’ve only seen one time and that was quite a while ago and now we get that Brock every week. It’s awesome.”

That one time Henry is referring to is when Brock walked down the aisle dancing with his Money In The Bank briefcase. Back in 2019, Lesnar turned his briefcase into a boombox.

Lesnar will be challenging Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Day 1 event on Jan. 1, 2022. This will be a rematch from their showdown at Crown Jewel back in October.

