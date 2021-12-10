Mark Henry: WWE’s Gimmick For Doudrop Is Beneath Her

AEW‘s Mark Henry is taking issue with how WWE is using Doudrop.

Doudrop was a respected wrestler for promotions such as Stardom. She went by the name “Viper” before signing with WWE and being called “Piper Niven.” When she was called up to the main roster, WWE gave her the Doudrop character.

Mark Henry Thinks Doudrop Is Above Her Gimmick

When WWE first introduced Piper Niven as Doudrop, it was done as part of storyline with Eva Marie. Now that the story is over and Eva has been cut by WWE, many want to see the Doudrop name axed.

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry expressed his belief that Doudrop has so much more to offer than her current character allows for.

“I will not call her Doudrop. It’s beneath her. It is absolutely beneath her. She’s a person, a Doudrop is a thing and I refuse to ever call her that.

“That match [against Bianca Belair], like why couldn’t she start like that? The hell with all the stuff she did prior to that. She should’ve had matches like that from the beginning.

“I don’t care how she looks. People can judge people for being plus size, hell I was plus size. I knew how to get over, so does she.

“She can use what she’s working with as good as anybody that they brought up in the last five years and when I say that, yes I mean everybody that was champion including Bianca Belair.

“Piper Niven, the one match that she had shows that she can be their equals if she’s revered and respected and put in a position to where she can work like that every night.”

Doudrop is currently in a feud with Bianca Belair. The two shared the ring on the Dec. 6 episode of Monday Night Raw. The match ended when Doudrop allowed herself to be counted out after almost getting hit with the K.O.D.

