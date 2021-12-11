Mark Henry Recalls Hanging Up On Vince McMahon During Their First Conversation

Many of the attitude-era veterans have unique and entertaining stories about how they got into the world of professional wrestling. Mark Henry is one of them. The world’s strongest man was the most recent guest on Shot of Brandi. He discussed things such as his childhood, his weight lifting career, and more.

When Brandi asked who was his discovery committee in wrestling, Henry explained that Jim Ross had a lot to do with it. He then told a funny story of his first interaction with Vince McMahon:

“Jim Ross had a lot to do with it. He brought me up to Vince McMahon and Vince wanted to know how does that [his weight lifting background] gonna translate to pro wrestling.” recalled Mark Henry, “Jim said you need to see him and meet him because the guy is kind of colorful which is short for being a clown.

The first conversation [with Vince], I get this call, I think it’s one of my friends joking with me. ‘It is Vince.’ And I said ‘Yeah right Vince’, and I hang up on him. And I get a call back from my coach and my manager and he is like ‘hey did you hang up on Vince McMahon?’ And I was like ‘that was him for real?’ [he goes] ‘Yeah, how about you take his call.’ I was like ‘all right, my bad'”

Thankfully the mistake didn’t ruin things for Mark. After a successful negotiation with Mr. McMahon, Henry made his WWE debut at the age of 24 in 1994. He went on to have a two-decade-long career with the company where he is a former world heavyweight champion. Mark Henry was inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame in 2018.

