Mark Henry On Kyle O’Reilly’s AEW Debut: ‘I Never Saw Him All Day’

Mark Henry has likened Kyle O’Reilly to a ninja.

O’Reilly made his surprise AEW debut on the Dec. 22 Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite. The former Undisputed Era member attacked Orange Cassidy during his match with Adam Cole. This allowed Cole to connect with The Boom for the three-count.

It appears O’Reilly did a heck of a job evading people in the backstage area before making his debut.

Mark Henry Unaware Of Kyle O’Reilly’s Presence

During an episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry praised Tony Khan for being able to snag Kyle O’Reilly after his WWE contract was up.

“Tony Khan continues to give the crowd what they want. And when I say crowd, not just the people in Greensboro but all of the fans of AEW.

“You get these little — it’s not even Christmas presents. It’s like a birthday, it’s a Wednesday gift. Every month it seems like there’s a surprise at AEW.

“Whether it’s a return from injury or a new wrestler that’s All Elite, something to that effect that gets everybody stirred up. Man, I feel like that’s the M.O. of AEW is never letting things get stale by mixing things up and last night was no different.”

Henry insisted that he never knew that O’Reilly was going to appear on Dynamite and never saw him before he made his way out.

“No, I know who he is. I never saw him all day. I’m a tell you, man they some super Secret Squirrel — they some kingsmen. They the Mission Impossible people. I don’t know what the hell is going on but they do a good job of keeping a secret.”

Some drama is already brewing between The Young Bucks and Cole over Bobby Fish and O’Reilly. Cole promised The Bucks a surprise but Matt and Nick Jackson weren’t exactly thrilled with what they saw.

