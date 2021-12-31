The One Thing Mick Foley Believes Is Missing From Wrestling

A lot has changed in WWE since the Attitude Era. Everything that goes on TV is much more scripted. Different characters share a lot more traits than they did in the past. One example is that the heels are always looking for ways to win and they share the same tactics. Mick Foley believes the one thing that’s missing from WWE today, is a heel that just wants to hurt his opponent.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently sat down with AEW star Thunder Rosa. The two ate tacos and discussed all things pro wrestling. Foley was asked which wrestlers he would like to face if he was starting his wrestling career today. The hardcore legend unsurprisingly took the names of people such as Jon Moxley and Darby Allin:

“Assuming I was near the top of the game, I would have loved to wrestle Moxley. Bray Wyatt, in whatever incarnation he comes back, but I also loved wrestling the smaller guys who did the flying. Because although I could not work every style, I could adapt to just about any style. I could incorporate aspects of what anyone else did and then put my own personal stamp on it.

So coming out of the gate when Ricochet came into WWE. You need a great opening feud. I thought if I was that guy, in my prime with someone who can do anything, but is also small enough for me to come across as a power wrestler. I think we really could have made an impression. And there’ll be other guys like Darby Allin. If in my prime I could have got my hands on Darby Allin [that would have been so much fun].”

Mick Foley On What’s Missing From Wrestling

Mick Foley continued by talking about the current state of WWE and the wrestling world in general. He gave the example of Abdullah The Butcher and said the one thing that’s missing from wrestling today is heels that are not there to win matches but to hurt their opponents:

“The one thing I say sometimes it’s missing. This is I guess a knock on Mr. McMahon. He wants every heel to look like they’re trying to win at every moment. That’s great for some people. But Abdullah The Butcher didn’t go for covers. He looked like he was there to end your life. So sometimes what’s missing is that aspect that the babyface is not fighting for a win. He’s literally fighting for his life.

I think that’s one of the things that’s missing there.” said Foley, “It’s another one. You can’t overdo it. You can’t have five matches like that. But if you had one certifiable madman. I mean, I’d like to think that in my prime if I had a guy like Darby Allen. I’d be looking out and then there would be be tears falling as people feared for his life.”

