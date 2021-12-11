MJF: ‘I Will Become The World Champion In 2022 Or Die Trying’

MJF is ready to do his absolute best to take the All Elite Wrestling world championship from Adam Page in 2022 or die trying.

The salt of the earth recently had an interview with Josh Martinez. He talked about things such as coming home to long island, CM Punk and more.

Speaking about Adam Page winning the AEW world title recently at Full Gear, MJF reminded everyone that he has beaten Hangman before:

“Here’s the problem, I’ve already beaten him [Adam Page], and I know I can beat him again, especially with something on the line as important as that world title.”

MJF Wants Nothing More Than The AEW World Title

The fastest rising star in pro wrestling then said that there is nothing in the world that MJF wants more than seeing the AEW title around his waist:

“There is nothing in this world that I want more than that strap around my waist, you’re going to see me become the world champion [In 2022], or I am going to die trying,”

MJF also talked about what it would mean for him to become a world champion at 25. He mentioned how he could become one of the youngest world champions among guys such as CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

The AEW star previously faced Adam Page during a Dynamite episode in 2019. He defeated the current AEW champion for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.