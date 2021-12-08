MJF Responds To Being Referenced On Raw: “I’m Not Mad”

The war of words between AEW and WWE has reached a new level in the past few weeks with both sides acknowledging each other in various promos. It all started when MJF and CM Punk delivered an instant classic promo on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. One of the most noteworthy moments of this battle was when Punk dubbed MJF as a ‘less famous Miz.’

This prompted a response from WWE on the following Raw episode. In an exchange of their own, Edge told the Miz that he has got people in other companies saying his name for a cheap reaction. MJF was asked about this reference in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The fastest rising star of pro wrestling said that he is not mad:

MJF Says He Might Be Working With Edge In 2024

“They’re just trying to make their show the best they possibly can I’m not mad, I completely understand it. And who knows, I might be working with those two guys in 2024.

And that line by Punk about me being a ‘less famous Miz,’ that resonated because people used to actually think that. But I’m smart enough to know better. My match last month at Full Gear against Darby Allin proved otherwise. I am equally as outstanding in the ring as I am on the stick. That match with Darby proved I’m anything but one-dimensional.”

MJF and CM Punk have continued their verbal feud since the fiery promo. The promotion is building towards a match between these two but they haven’t confirmed a destination for the same. The Miz and Edge on the other hand are set to battle each other at the upcoming Day 1 PPV on January 1, 2022.