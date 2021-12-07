MLW To Air Azteca Underground Series Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that a stand-alone miniseries will premiere on Thursday January 8th, 2022 at 8 PM est. Titled MLW AZTECA, it will air on MLW’s official YouTube channel and then on BeIN Sports at 10 PM est.

“MLW AZTECA is the next chapter in our on-going anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

MLW recently was filming from the Auditorio de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico. Court Bauer recently noted on Twitter that they had an attendance of 5,000 for one of the shows.

The latest edition of MLW Fusion featured the finals of the Opera Cup 2021 tournament. Davey Richards defeated TJP to win the trophy. He has now earned a shot at the MLW World Championship currently held by Alexander Hammerstone.

On this week’s episode, nZo is scheduled to make his promotional debut. He will wrestle Matt Cross on the show. The tag team championships are also on the line when Los Parks take on 5150. World Middleweight Champion Tajiri will defend his title against Atsuki Aoyagi as well.

Last week’s episode of MLW Fusion is available in the player below: