Natalya Sets Another WWE Record Recognized By The Guinness Book of World Records

No female Superstar in the history of WWE has had the career that Natalya has. The 39-year-old has been with the company since 2007 and has had yet another milestone recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Natalya had previously been recognized for having had the most matches of any female WWE Superstar and the most PPV matches of any female WWE Superstar. Now, Guinness has confirmed that Natalya has more wins than any other female WWE Superstar in history. Her win total currently sits at 641.

She's made the most PPV appearances and had the most matches for a female in WWE history…



Now, we've also confirmed that @NatbyNature has the most WWE wins in a career (female) with 641 as of November 2021 ?https://t.co/W6yEzbbcuK pic.twitter.com/QEYccHQDIL — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 23, 2021

Natalya also helps train members of the WWE roster at her home where her and husband TJ Wilson have a ring set-up. She talked recently about how Liv Morgan has been training with her.

“I am proud of Liv because she has been training with us in the dungeon,” Natalya said. “She’s been training with us for over a year. I said to Liv, ‘it’s so cool to see.’ Because training isn’t once every six months. Training is being consistent every single week, on days that you’re tired.”

“She will get off the plane and come and train with me and my husband and a few of the other Superstars that come in and train with us. It’s a very special, elite group that come in and hone their craft,” Natalya continued.