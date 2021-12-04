Nick Aldis Confirms The Crockett Cup Will Return In 2022

In 2019, Billy Corgan’s NWA brought back the Crockett Cup for the first time since 1988. PCO and Brody King won the one-night tournament. Nick Aldis recently confirmed that the Crockett Cup will be returning in 2022.
“The plan is for The Crockett Cup to be in Nashville this year,” Aldis said in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “One of the things I’ve enjoyed in my time with the NWA was the ability to breathe new life into things which have a tremendous amount of history and tradition attached to them, but haven’t always been celebrated in that respect. They were always things people talked about in the past tense.”
The NWA will return to PPV tonight for Hard Times 2. Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox will headline the show. The full lineup is below:
- NWA World Heavyweight Championship
Trevor Murdoch (c) vs Mike Knox
- NWA World Women’s Championship
Kamille (c) vs Melina
- Nick Aldis vs Thom Latimer
- Knockouts Championship
Mickie James (c) vs Kiera Hogan
- NWA World Tag Team Championships
La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450) (c) vs. The End (Odinson and Parrow)
- NWA World Television Championship
Tyrus (c) vs Cyon
- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships
The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) (c) vs. Kylie Rae and Tootie Lynn vs. TBA and Natalia Markova
- NWA National Championship
Chris Adonis (c) vs Judais
- ROH World Tag Team Championships
The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (c) vs. Aron Stevens and JR Kratos
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifying match
Austin Aries vs Rhett Titus
- Colby Corino vs Doug Williams
- Jax Dane vs. Matthew Mims
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifying match
Alex Taylor vs. Ariya Daivari vs. CW Anderson vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Homicide vs. Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Jamie Stanley vs. Kerry Morton vs. Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx vs. Sal Rinauro vs. Victor Benjamin vs. TBD (Pre-Show)