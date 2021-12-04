Nick Aldis Confirms The Crockett Cup Will Return In 2022

In 2019, Billy Corgan’s NWA brought back the Crockett Cup for the first time since 1988. PCO and Brody King won the one-night tournament. Nick Aldis recently confirmed that the Crockett Cup will be returning in 2022.

“The plan is for The Crockett Cup to be in Nashville this year,” Aldis said in an interview with Wrestling Inc. “One of the things I’ve enjoyed in my time with the NWA was the ability to breathe new life into things which have a tremendous amount of history and tradition attached to them, but haven’t always been celebrated in that respect. They were always things people talked about in the past tense.”

?FULL CARD FOR #HardTimes2!!?



Ladies & Gentlemen this card is STACKED and we'd love for you to experience it w/ us??



Don't Miss It??



PPV w/ @FiteTV ?https://t.co/KHIy4jchxa



Tix on Sale ?https://t.co/OWZpWNWxDRhttps://t.co/fWBO4Kkki7 — NWA (@nwa) November 19, 2021

The NWA will return to PPV tonight for Hard Times 2. Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Mike Knox will headline the show. The full lineup is below: