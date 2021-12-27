Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Live Event In Tampa Bay

Roman Reigns was pulled from last night’s WWE live event in Tampa Bay. Reigns had been scheduled to team with the Usos and take on Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston in the main event.
Reigns being pulled from the Tampa show comes on the heels of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins all missing the Madison Square Garden house show the same night. Not everyone who missed the shows will have tested positive for COVID, however. Seth Rollins may have announced he tested positive, and Dave Meltzer has seemingly confirmed that to be the case.
WWE Tampa Bay Live Event Results 12/26:
- Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn
- Xia Li defeated Shotzi
- Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor
- Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre & Sheamus
- Cesaro & Ricochet defeated Los Lotharios vs The Viking Raiders in a triple threat.
- Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogz
- Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks
- Tampa Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus
WWE’s RAW show tonight from Detroit has several announced matches, none of which feature talent removed from the holiday live event tour.
- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. The Mysterios (Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio)
- AJ Styles vs. Omos
- Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory
- Randy Orton vs. Otis
- United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler