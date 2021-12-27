Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Live Event In Tampa Bay

Roman Reigns was pulled from last night’s WWE live event in Tampa Bay. Reigns had been scheduled to team with the Usos and take on Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston in the main event.

Not a good sign. Reigns was announced off today's show in Tampa. We're looking for reports from the WWE house shows in MSG & Tampa today to [email protected] — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 27, 2021

Reigns being pulled from the Tampa show comes on the heels of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins all missing the Madison Square Garden house show the same night. Not everyone who missed the shows will have tested positive for COVID, however. Seth Rollins may have announced he tested positive, and Dave Meltzer has seemingly confirmed that to be the case.

More on the changes. Rollins is off MSG testing positive for COVID. Reigns off Tampa. McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Usos is the new Tampa main event. Edge did arrive in NY and it's Edge vs Owens in a cage match as MSG main. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 27, 2021

WWE Tampa Bay Live Event Results 12/26:

Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn

Xia Li defeated Shotzi

Ridge Holland defeated Mansoor

Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

Cesaro & Ricochet defeated Los Lotharios vs The Viking Raiders in a triple threat.

Happy Corbin defeated Rick Boogz

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks

Tampa Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

WWE’s RAW show tonight from Detroit has several announced matches, none of which feature talent removed from the holiday live event tour.