WWE Hall Of Famer: Sammy Guevara’s Short AEW TNT Title Reign Doesn’t Hurt Him

One WWE and WCW legend doesn’t believe Sammy Guevara‘s loss to Cody Rhodes has damaged him.

On the Christmas episode of AEW Rampage, Guevara put the TNT Championship on the line against Cody. The match was highly-praised and ultimately ended with Cody defeating Sammy to become a three-time TNT Champion.

Some fans questioned the decision to end Sammy’s reign at just 84 days. When you factor in that he was able to dethrone Miro, who has been dominant since displaying The Redeemer gimmick, it puzzles those fans even more.

Booker T Thinks Sammy Guevara Will Be Fine

On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T expressed his belief that Sammy Guevara won’t lose any steam after dropping the TNT Title to Cody Rhodes.

“I really don’t think so just because when you win the title, that says one thing. That says the company, they believed in you enough to say, ‘Hey man, let’s put the belt on this guy. Let’s give him the rub, let’s bring him up but we can’t bring everyone up and just focus on this one guy.’

“Sammy is good, Sammy’s young he’s got a lot of time left in the business. He’s got a lot more title reigns to capture.

“Just imagine man, if people were talking about, ‘Booker T won the TV Title, man. He should be in the world title picture right now.’ Can you imagine what that would’ve done for me as far as what kind of pressure that would’ve put me under?

“But winning the Television Championship six times before I moved on? Man, that on-the-job training for me was worth its weight in gold and I think that’s what Sammy is getting right now is on-the-job training.

“I think he’s done a damn good job being a young kid thrust in the spotlight the way he has been over this last year.”

It’ll be interesting to see what will happen next now that Guevara doesn’t have the TNT title. Sammy posted this on Twitter following the loss.

What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing.



It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be.



The journey continues. pic.twitter.com/Hpij02KiZE — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 26, 2021

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article