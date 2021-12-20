News on Steve Austin Possibly Appearing at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania will return to the Lone Star State this spring, with WrestleMania 38 slated for Arlington, Texas on April 2nd and April 3rd. Once again, WWE will present their biggest show of the year across two nights. With that in mind, current reports indicate that WWE is attempting to make this year’s show even bigger by solidify an appearance from perhaps the greatest Texas wrestling legend of them all.

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several stories in the past, WWE is working on a potential “meaningful” appearance for Austin at the event. This isn’t be the first time that reports have made the rounds about Austin being at AT&T Stadium in early April; the initial advertising for WrestleMania 38 featured Austin.

“Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point,” WrestleVotes wrote on Monday morning.

Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 20, 2021

Austin’s last WWE appearance was during the March 16, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw for “3:16 Day.” That show was the very first Raw held inside the WWE Performance Center at the start of the pandemic.

The aforementioned WrestleMania 38 promo video featuring Austin debuted during WrestleMania 37 last year.

“They say everything’s bigger here, and not to mess with us,” Austin says at the start of the video. “Cause this place runs deep in our hearts.”

“Here’s the bottom line” Steve Austin continues. “This is where the jaws will drop, the feet will stomp, the crowd will roar, and the Superstars will soar.”

“When the roofs are blown off, asses get handed, and moments are made in the only way we know how” Austin concluded. “What?! WrestleMania calls and Dallas says, ‘Oh, hell yeah!’”

Steve Austin retired from active in-ring competition following his match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. The last time a WrestleMania was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (2016), Austin did in fact appear at the show, taking part in a segment alongside Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley.

