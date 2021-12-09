The Rock Given “People’s Champion” Award At The People’s Choice Awards

The Rock is now officially the “People’s Champion” after having been given the very specific award at the People’s Choice awards. He was presented the award on Tuesday night but he would not hold onto it for long.

“His achievements are legend. His work ethic is unparalleled. He transcends all demographics. He is impossible not to like and he can sure put down a lot of pancakes,” Amazon’s Jeff Bezos said while introducing the Rock. “But even with all that, the thing that really stands out the most? He’s kind. … You see, kindness is a choice. And what I admire most in Dwayne is his choice to show unwavering kindness to everyone around him.”

After being given the award, Rock then gave it to a teen girl from the Make-A-Wish program.

“I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story. She is a survivor, she has fought literally for her life,” Rock said. “She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching.”

I know this moment was a big surprise to everyone at the show, including Shushan, from @MakeAWish.

It’s live TV, so thank U everyone for adjusting on the go.

This felt like the right thing to do.

She represents everything “the people’s champ” should be.

This is for her.

??? https://t.co/58JyIUcOQU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 9, 2021

Rock told the girl, “you represent everything that it means to be a people’s champion” and presented her with the award.

Footage of the Rock giving away his People’s Champion award can be viewed in the player below: