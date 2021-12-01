The Rock Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

The Rock recently responded to a Tweet from FITE.TV asking followers to name their Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. He referred to the question as one of his favorite debates.
The Rock named Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair as his top-3 and then he revealed a 3-way tie for the 4th spot between the Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo. He also said that on the back of the mountain is him and Dusty Rhodes dropping devastating elbows.
The Rock Touts Success of Red Notice
The Rock’s latest film, Red Notice, has broken the record as the most-watched film on Netflix. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.
How much of the film’s success can be attributed to the golden egg angle at Survivor Series and on RAW is unclear. The Rock was originally planned to be at Survivor Series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut. He was unable to be there, however, as the 2nd season of Young Rock is currently filming in Australia. This was addressed recently by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.
“Dwayne’s out of the country and can’t come back. They’re doing a movie and they can’t go back and forth because of quarantine. There was no way he could be at the show tonight,” said Dave Meltzer.