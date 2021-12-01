The Rock Reveals His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

The Rock recently responded to a Tweet from FITE.TV asking followers to name their Mt. Rushmore of wrestling. He referred to the question as one of his favorite debates.

The Rock named Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair as his top-3 and then he revealed a 3-way tie for the 4th spot between the Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo. He also said that on the back of the mountain is him and Dusty Rhodes dropping devastating elbows.

Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions ???



Hulk Hogan

Steve Austin

Ric Flair

* 4th spot is a three way tie *

Undertaker

Pat Patterson

Jackie Fargo



Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby ???#peopleselbow #bionicelbow https://t.co/CbsvPPf71v — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2021

The Rock Touts Success of Red Notice

The Rock’s latest film, Red Notice, has broken the record as the most-watched film on Netflix. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

I also received confirmation (these metrics take time to be verified from the Wall Street folks) that well over 50% (closer to 60%) of all @netflix accounts have viewed RED NOTICE with an INCREDIBLE 92% AUDIENCE SCORE ??? THANK U GUYS!! @Chloe_Melas ?? https://t.co/QQ3ygdVbUt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 1, 2021

How much of the film’s success can be attributed to the golden egg angle at Survivor Series and on RAW is unclear. The Rock was originally planned to be at Survivor Series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut. He was unable to be there, however, as the 2nd season of Young Rock is currently filming in Australia. This was addressed recently by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“Dwayne’s out of the country and can’t come back. They’re doing a movie and they can’t go back and forth because of quarantine. There was no way he could be at the show tonight,” said Dave Meltzer.