The Rock Teases New Venture, “Quite Possibly My Biggest One Yet”

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson is teasing that 2022 could be the year he launches his biggest venture yet. While he’s not ready quite yet to announce what it is, he recently revealed in an interview with CNBC that he’s very excited about it.

“I’ll be entering a new industry I’m passionate about in 2022. 2 1/2 years of organizing around this launch with a smart, hungry, credentialed in the streets team. Could be my biggest yet, and I think you guys are gonna love it,” The Rock Tweeted.

CNBC also posted a clip of the Rock teasing the new venture during a recent interview. In the interview, he said that he’s entering a new industry and this venture could be his biggest one yet.

“As far as for 2022, I’m excited about 2022. I think we have some great partnerships, some great alignments. In the world of movies, we have Black Adam coming out, we have Super Pets coming out. We have one venture, a new venture, I’m entering into a new industry, I won’t say what it is, but when we do I’ll come back and talk to you guys about it. It could be quite possibly my biggest one yet.”