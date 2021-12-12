The Rock Opens Up About Childhood Friendship With WWE President Nick Khan

The Rock has revealed his childhood friendship with the current WWE president Nick Khan and his sister Nahnatchka.

The great one made an Instagram post earlier today. He recalled the time when his grandmother used to promote local wrestling shows every month in Honolulu, Hawaii.

It was the time when The Rock, Nick Khan, and Nahnatchka were all kids. They used to run around the arena and play with each other.

The former world champion went on to become one of the biggest wrestling stars before joining Hollywood and becoming a globally recognizable movie star.

Nick Khan became the WWE president and Nahnatchka has gone on to become a Hollywood producer, currently working on the Young Rock TV series:

The Rock was rumored to make a Survivor Series appearance to set up a WrestleMania match against the current Universal champion Roman Reigns.

However, the rumors turned out to be false. WWE now seems to be building towards a Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns match for the upcoming edition of the Show Of Shows.

A holiday special of Young Rock is set to air this Wednesday, December 15. Season two of the series will officially kick off on Tuesday, March 15 next year.