Watch The Rock Surprise His Mother With New Car

The Rock has continued the tradition of surprising people with new vehicles, this time gifting his mother a new car for Christmas.

The great one took on his Instagram to post a video and some photos of his mom with the new car. In the caption he mentioned how she was shocked to receive the gift:

“Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grandbabies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy.”

This isn’t the first time The Rock has gifted a new vehicle to someone in his life. The people’s champion has a long-standing history of gifting cars to people who have been close to him or helped him during tough times in his life.

The former world champion has previously given similar gifts to his housekeeper and stunt double. He also gifted long-time WWE employee Harvey Wippleman a new Ford F-150 pickup last year for helping him when he was younger.

The Rock has been open about how much he loves his mother. He has also discussed the hardships she has had to face in her life when the former WWE star was young.