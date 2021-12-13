The Undertaker participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session on TikTok over the weekend.

The Dead Man answered a bunch of questions, including his toughest opponent and his favorite current WWE Superstar, on the WWE TikTok account.

Here are some highlights, followed by a video embed of The Undertaker answering the questions.

Who is The Undertaker’s favorite current WWE Superstar?

Answer: Edge

Who was The Undertaker’s toughest opponent?

Answer: Yokozuna

Which wrestler does he wish he could have worked with?

Answer: Andre the Giant

Who is The Undertaker’s favorite professional athlete?

Answer: Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys

Who has the best ring gear in WWE?

Answer: Rey Mysterio

Who has the best ring entrance?

Answer: Drew McIntyre

What did The Undertaker think when he retired?

Answer: “It’s over.”

Watch The Undertaker’s TikTok Q&A: