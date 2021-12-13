The Undertaker participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session on TikTok over the weekend.
The Dead Man answered a bunch of questions, including his toughest opponent and his favorite current WWE Superstar, on the WWE TikTok account.
Here are some highlights, followed by a video embed of The Undertaker answering the questions.
Who is The Undertaker’s favorite current WWE Superstar?
Answer: Edge
Who was The Undertaker’s toughest opponent?
Answer: Yokozuna
Which wrestler does he wish he could have worked with?
Answer: Andre the Giant
Who is The Undertaker’s favorite professional athlete?
Answer: Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys
Who has the best ring gear in WWE?
Answer: Rey Mysterio
Who has the best ring entrance?
Answer: Drew McIntyre
What did The Undertaker think when he retired?
Answer: “It’s over.”
Watch The Undertaker’s TikTok Q&A:
