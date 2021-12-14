Tommy Dreamer Shares Advice For Austin Theory In Midst Of His WWE Push

Tommy Dreamer has some pointers for Austin Theory.

At the moment, Theory is enjoying a push on the WWE main roster. He’s a member of the Monday Night Raw brand and has been seen in multiple segments with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

It was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has taken notice of Theory doing well with younger audiences. In particular, it appears Theory draws teenage viewers.

Tommy Dreamer Has Tips For Austin Theory

Tommy Dreamer spoke with Bully Ray during an episode of The Fat n The Furious on Busted Open Radio. During the show, Dreamer explained how Austin Theory can give himself the best chance at making this push last.

“Yes [I’m a fan of Austin Theory]. He is unproven I feel on the main roster. He was doing an excellent job when he first got called up when he was tagging with Andrade with Zelina Vega.

“I thought he was doing very, very good and then he went to NXT, answered the call in NXT, also became very, very entertaining in NXT, showed different sides of him and I hope we can see different sides of him on Monday Night Raw.

“You’re getting an opportunity, don’t blow that opportunity. Literally, do everything the best that you can, and like I said go above and beyond because they’re interested in you right now. That can change but run with it. It will only change if you mess it up.”

At the Survivor Series PPV, WWE did a movie tie-in with Red Notice, starring The Rock. During the PPV, Vince McMahon showcased Cleopatra’s egg valued at $100 million.

The egg went missing but it didn’t take long to find out who took it. It was Theory who was the culprit. Vince ended up giving him a pass, however, and is taking him under his wing.

