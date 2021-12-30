Tony Khan Admits It’s Time To Be ‘Discerning’ With New AEW Signings

Tony Khan has been on a signing spree the last few months. The AEW president has signed over 25 new stars to his company in 2021.

The sheer number of acquisitions however has also attracted some criticism from fans, with many worrying that the new signings have overshadowed the Day 1 AEW talents in many cases.

Khan was asked about his strategy for new stars heading into 2022 during a recent interview with TVInsider. Replying to it, Tony admitted that it’s time to be discerning about talent acquisition:

“I do think I have to be more discerning than ever in talent acquisition because we have such a strong roster. I was aggressively expanding with the launch of Rampage.”

Tony Khan went on to list some of the major names that have joined their roster in recent times before discussing AEW’s partnership with other companies:

“We’ve also continued our partnerships with great international companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA. We have a lot of great talent working, but it’s time for me to be more discerning than ever in terms of acquisitions.”

Inspite of this claim, Khan promised that the list of talents will continue to expand. When asked if we will see more talents coming in next year, he said “Absolutely, there will be more people coming into AEW.”

What do you think about AEW’s hiring strategy in 2021? Let us know your thoughts on all the signing of the year in the comment section below.