Tony Khan Calls Out Fox News Over AEW TV Ratings Article

Tony Khan has given his reaction to an article published by Fox News that brought up the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer as their head coach as well as AEW’s television ratings.

The article claimed that the Jaguars team owner and Tony’s father, Shad Khan, had a “rough 15 days of December” with the Meyer situation and AEW ratings “cooling off” since the big talent signings such as Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. The media outlet doesn’t cover pro wrestling very often and there’s no history of them covering AEW’s television ratings.

While Dynamite ratings have dropped off as of late compared to where they had been, the partial reason for that is due to the west coast feed airing the show live at 5 pm because of NHL coverage. Also, while the overnight ratings have been down, AEW’s DVR numbers continue to be strong.

Khan took to Twitter to give his reaction and first wrote, “Hey @FoxNews it’s amusing hearing you opining about @AEW ratings considering #AEWDynamite on Wednesday has beaten EVERY single @FoxNews show for 6 straight weeks! Here are the recent charts (including this week) to prove it. See you TONIGHT on @TNTdrama10pmET/9pmCT @ #AEWRampage.”

He followed up with a second tweet: “Thanks @FoxNews, I appreciate that you’ve highlighted @AEW ratings when #AEWDynamite on Wednesdays has beaten EVERY single show on your network for 6 straight weeks. Here are a few more charts, Twitter only let me attach 4 weeks worth to my last tweet! See you TONIGHT #AEWRampage”

The AEW President also shared charts from ShowBuzz Daily that shows AEW regularly beats Fox News programming in the key demo.

