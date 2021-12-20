Tony Khan Confirms AEW Battle Of The Belts Length

AEW is slated to hold its first quarterly special on TNT on January 8th, Battle of the Belts, from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC.

AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed the length of the show after there had been speculation regarding whether it would be a one-hour or two-hour broadcast.

Dave Meltzer previously noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show was expected to be about an hour-long on television and that’s the case. Khan confirmed the news during an appearance on Culture State.

“It’s a one-hour show. It’s a one-hour event, so I can’t put every belt on the line. It’s a great chance on a Saturday night to expand the reach of AEW by giving the fans great championship matches on a Saturday night, which is a night people love watching wrestling, especially for a big event. There is going to be big championship matches. I’m very excited about it.”

AEW made it official this past Friday night on Rampage that Britt Baker will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Riho at Battle of the Belts. More matches will be announced in the coming weeks.