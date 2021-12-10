Tony Khan Criticises WWE’s Treatment Of Sting

Tony Khan sees Sting as a wrestling veteran who deserves to be treated with respect and he is not afraid to call out WWE for their treatment of the former WCW star.

The AEW president recently appeared on My Mom’s Basement podcast. He discussed things such as why WWE officials reached out to him recently and more.

Speaking of Sting, Khan claimed that the former WCW champion has had a great comeback, before criticising how WWE used the Icon:

“What a great comeback Sting had…it had been a while since Sting won wrestling matches…the last time we saw Sting, he wasn’t winning. Back in his last run [WWE] in the competition, they screwed him out of multiple matches, let’s be honest.

He should have been presented better, and that’s one thing I won’t back down on.” said Tony Khan, “Sting deserves to be treated like one of the great legends in wrestling, and I set out to do that from the beginning with him.”

After avoiding it for over two decades, Sting finally joined WWE in 2014. He stayed with the company till 2020 and wrestled a total of 4 matches for the promotion.

Out of the four matches the former champion wrestled for WWE, he won only bout fair and square when he teamed up with John Cena to defeat Seth Rollins and Big Show. Prior to it, he picked up a DQ victory over Show and lost singles matches against both Rollins and Triple H.

H/t to SportsKeeda for the transcribed quotes