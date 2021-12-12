Tony Khan Heaps Major Praise On Two AEW Tag Teams

Tony Khan is in awe of two top-tier AEW tag teams and their names likely won’t come as a surprise.

AEW has plenty of highly-regarded tag teams. There’s of course The Young Bucks, there is also Proud N’ Powerful, Men of the Year, Private Party, and many more.

For Khan, however, there are two AEW tag teams that he simply can’t take his eyes off of. They are the current AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros and FTR.

Lucha Bros & FTR Hailed As Two Tag Team Greats

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and he gushed over Lucha Bros and FTR, who had a tag team title match on the Dec. 10 episode of Rampage.

“The world tag team championship match is one of the biggest things we’ve ever put on Rampage.”

Khan went on to praise both teams for being able to click despite having different in-ring styles and personalities.

“They’ve built a great rivalry and I really honestly believe those are two of the great tag teams in recent history. They obviously have very different styles. They represent different things in a different company but in this case, they’ve both come to AEW and worked their way to the top.”

Lucha Bros ended up defeating FTR to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships. FTR still holds the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

FTR wasted little time picking a fight following the loss. They were joined by Tully Blanchard in attacking Sting and Darby Allin backstage at Rampage.

