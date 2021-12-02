Tony Khan Shows Support For Jim Ross As He Undergoes Skin Cancer Treatment

AEW boss Tony Khan has heaped praise on Jim Ross and sent well wishes as he begins treatment.

In late November, JR announced that he will be stepping away from the AEW booth for a while as he starts radiation treatment for his skin cancer. Ross has battled skin cancer before and has overcome it.

Tony Khan Rooting For Jim Ross

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and said that despite taking time off for treatment, Jim Ross remains invested in the AEW product.

“With JR this past week making that announcement there’s a lot of people rallying around him too. JR I think is a great voice in wrestling.

“In talking to him, he was talking about the buzz around the show today too. Jim doesn’t wanna just sit back and get these treatments and step away from wrestling.

“He’s still very much involved even though he’s not gonna be calling the show tonight. That’s another thing.

“For fans who are new to AEW, even though he won’t be in the booth tonight, one thing that has made people feel comfortable, made them feel at home watching wrestling is the voice of JR and the voice of Tony Schiavone out there.

“We’re all gonna miss Jim for the next several weeks very much. But I agree with you, he adds so much to the matches he calls, to the shows he calls, and JR I think is the greatest voice in wrestling.”

At first, JR didn’t anticipate missing any time on AEW TV. He then realized that keeping up with all of his treatments while making shows each week was a tall order and it’s best for him to simply focus on his health.

JR is hoping to make his return on the Dec. 29 episode of AEW Dynamite. Of course, that’ll be the final Dynamite show of 2021 and the last episode on TNT. The program will move to TBS on Jan. 5.

