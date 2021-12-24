Tony Khan Reacts To Dynamite Getting Back To Over 1 Million Viewers

With stars such as CM Punk, Sting and Adam Cole in action and the big debut of Kyle O’Reilly, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite managed to break through the barrier of 1 million viewers again.

The Holiday Bash edition of the show featuring the main event match of Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin taking on The Pinnacle drew 1.020 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily.

President Tony Khan took on his Twitter to react to the ratings. He thanked the fans and noted how it was their highest number since October when Dynamite was temporarily moved to Saturday night for a few weeks:

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash last night! It was our highest viewership since the October time-shift & a BIG win for our whole company + the @AEW fans! Dynamite (+21% 18-49, +8% overall) & #AEWRampage (+29% 18-49, +14% overall) both way up thanks to YOU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 23, 2021

This is a 7.59% increase from last week’s Winter Is Coming special of Dynamite. The show featuring the Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page world title match had drawn 948,000 viewers.

Dynamite also saw a big increase in the key demo. This week’s episode drew 0.37 ratings in the 18-49 demographic representing 480,000 viewers of the age group.

This is a significant 19.35% improvement over last week’s episode of the show. It had done a 0.31 rating, representing 398,000 viewers of the demographic.

This was a 31.61% improvement in the year-over-year ratings for Dynamite. The 2020 Holiday Bash special of the show had not gone up against NXT either.