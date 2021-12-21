Tony Khan Responds To Reports Of WWE Being Interested In MJF

Tony Khan is aware of the report claiming that WWE as well as FOX and USA Network executives have great interest in MJF.

MJF will tell anyone who listens that his AEW contract will expire in 2024. He even mentioned it following the Long Island show on Dec. 8. MJF got on the mic and said Khan will need to roll out the big bucks in order to keep him.

While MJF is having some fun playing things up, it’s a very real situation that AEW will have to face in a couple of years. Many consider MJF to be a top heel in the wrestling business and at the young age of 25, there is plenty of upside.

Tony Khan Welcomes WWE’s Interest In MJF

MJF (Photo: AEW)

Andrew Zarian recently reported that WWE, along with FOX and USA Network execs have their eyes on MJF. Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Tony Khan explained why WWE’s interest in MJF is a good thing.

“I think that’s great. I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years.

“So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments and those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact.

“They’ve had a war of words and now there’ll be on opposite sides of this huge trios match where you got Sting [and] Darby Allin teaming with CM Punk against MJF and FTR.

“I think that’s great. You know, [WWE] had some wrestlers I really wanted to sign there and I signed him, Bryan Danielson and Adam [Cole] and Ruby Soho.”

As Khan mentioned, MJF is currently in a feud with CM Punk. A match hasn’t been made official between the two but it’s bound to happen.

MJF may have more issues to deal with other than CM Punk, however. His bodyguard, Wardlow, has been showing signs of frustration. Wardlow told Busted Open Radio that his “contract” with MJF won’t last forever.