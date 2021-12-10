AEW Boss Tony Khan Plans To Assist ROH For Final Battle

AEW head honcho Tony Khan will be lending a helping hand to ROH.

Ring of Honor is preparing for a hiatus. The company will be holding its Final Battle PPV event this Saturday (Dec. 11). This will be the last event for ROH before the company goes dark. ROH hopes to return in April.

ROH will be releasing all of its on-air talent in the midst of its “reconceptualizing” phase. We’ve already seen Jay Lethal get out of his contract early to take a deal with AEW.

Tony Khan Helping Out With ROH Final Battle

Tony Khan spoke to the folks at Busted Open Radio and while he didn’t go into much detail, he did reveal that he’ll be helping out ROH with the show (h/t F4WOnline).

“I’ll be doing some things to support them in their last show to make it a good show for them. …Over the weekend, I am going to lend some support to them and try and help them out because it’s the right thing to do.”

As it turns out, Jay Lethal is part of the help from Khan. He will be taking on Jonathan Gresham.

ROH could use some additional help as a big blow was dealt to the Final Battle card. ROH World Champion Bandido will miss the show after testing positive for COVID-19. Bandido recently competed in a AAA Mega Championship match.