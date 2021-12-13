Tony Khan Teases AEW Debuts in the Coming Weeks

AEW presents a special Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite this Wednesday night on TNT.

Last year’s installment saw Kenny Omega capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and the surprise debut of Sting. This Wednesday, Adam Page defends that same title against Bryan Danielson. Some fans are expecting another big debut to keep that tradition going as well.

AEW President Tony Khan knows that fans are on high alert for more debuts. According to TK, fans should stay tuned to AEW programming over the next several weeks for some big surprises.

These Next Few Weeks…

Tony Khan spoke with DAZN this week and addressed the rich free agent market. He hinted at having a few tricks up his sleeve in the weeks ahead.

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there,” said Khan. “Wrestlers I admire, too. But I’ve got to say, you’ve just have to keep watching over these next few weeks — and not just, ‘Winter is Coming.’”

In addition To Winter is Coming, AEW has a few more special hows taking place over the next month. AEW Dynamite moves to TBS on Wednesday, January 5th. You can be sure that AEW will pull out all the stops to ensure that’s a memorable broadcast.

Just a few days later, All Elite Wrestling presents Battle of the Belts, a 2-hour Saturday night event on TNT (Saturday, January 8th).

There is no shortage of big names that could appear on AEW television at any time. Although nothing is certain, potential AEW debuts in the weeks ahead could include Wyndham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly or even new ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham.