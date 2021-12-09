Tony Khan Says WWE Reached Out To Him Recently

Tony Khan recently noted that WWE reached out to him recently. According to comments Khan made on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, WWE wanted to interview some current AEW wrestlers for upcoming documentaries. AEW has previously permitted Chris Jericho to appear on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin‘s podcast on the WWE Network.

“They wanted to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and some people that have had history there or [with] the other libraries that they own,” Khan said on the show. “So, we’ll see. I think I’m open to talking.”

Khan continued to say that he is considering granting WWE’s request. He noted that the call was very respectful.

“As long as everything’s classy,” Khan continued. “And just the way they approached me was very classy. So I have nothing bad to say about that. So, I don’t know if we’ll see that … but I’m considering some of these requests on some of these biographies and it was actually a very nice call I received the other day.”

Khan also recently addressed WWE running the UBS Arena before AEW did. More on that story is available in the link below.

