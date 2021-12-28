Monday, December 27, 2021
Vince McMahon Among Top Executives Not Backstage At WWE Raw

By Andrew Ravens
Several major executives are absent backstage for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Detroit, MI. Pwinsider.com reports Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes, and Adam Pearce are not at the show from the Little Caesars Arena.

John Laurinaitis and Ed Koskey are running things backstage. Triple H is usually in charge if McMahon isn’t at the show, but he’s been away for months after suffering a cardiac situation. 

WWE has been dealing with the ripple effects of the COVID-19 outbreak within the company among talent, staff, and employees over the last week. Several producers are out so WWE is working with a limited staff.

As previously reported, several wrestlers were pulled from Sunday’s house shows in Tampa in New York City. Some talent has been pulled due to them testing positive for the virus while others are on the sidelines because they’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus. 

WWE has yet to announce changes to the Day 1 PPV card this Saturday, but it’s possible although the company is said to be remaining hopeful the show will go on as planned.

