WWE Day 1 Updated Card: Drew McIntyre Match Announced

Drew McIntyre has gotten his match for the upcoming Day 1 PPV. He will be facing Madcap Moss in a singles match with Baron Corbin on the ringside.

The two sides have been feuding for a while. Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Moss and Corbin stealing the sword of the Scottish Warrior which was stuck in the desk of Adam Pearce.

This week’s episode of the show featured an episode of Happy Talk with the sword. McIntyre crashed this segment and retrieved the artifact.

Later in the episode the lone wolf booked a match between his partner and the former WWE champion for the Day 1 PPV. Though Moss didn’t look very happy about it.

WWE championship match for Day 1

The latest announcement makes the number of announced matches for the upcoming show 6. Here is the updated match card for Day 1:

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Fatal 4 Way WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E

Raw Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

Singles Match: Edge vs. The Miz

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

The inaugural Day 1 PPV will take place on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.